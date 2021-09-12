ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Customs Multan seizes smuggled goods worth Rs106m

Recorder Report 12 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs, Enforcement, Multan, has seized smuggled goods worth Rs106 million during the last two weeks in its intensified anti-smuggling drive.

According to the details, the Collectorate under the supervision of Collector Multan, Imran Ahmad has made major seizures of smuggled goods including High-speed Diesel (HSD), betel nut, tyres, parachute cloth, medical equipment, non-customs-paid vehicles besides narcotics, valuing aggregately Rs106 million.

The instant performance is attributed, inter alia, to the recent merit-based shuffle, in terms of transfer/posting of officers and officials numbering as many as 95 including mainly Superintendents, Inspectors and Sepoys, and the establishment of Special Initiatives Cell (SIC) in the Collectorate with a mandate to ensure counter-smuggling of amongst others, gold and currency. The policy of zero-tolerance for smuggling of goods will continue unabated.

Needless to mention, Khawaja Salahuddin, President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) along with the office-bearers of the visited Custom House, Multan on 10th August where the representatives of the chamber were apprised about the recent counter-smuggling and export-facilitation measures taken by the Collectorate.

The representatives of the MCCI emphasized the need that exports consignments of Multan-based industry should be effected from Multan, instead of Karachi, as it would reduce the cost of doing business.

Later, the Chamber was informed that the government had introduced an all inclusive Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) with a special focus on small and medium enterprises. The need for enhanced interaction between the customs and trade community was also emphasized.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

HSD smuggled goods Customs Multan anti smuggling drive Collectorate of Customs

Comments

Comments are closed.

Customs Multan seizes smuggled goods worth Rs106m

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Cantonment board elections today

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories