Customs Multan seizes smuggled goods worth Rs106m

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs, Enforcement, Multan, has seized smuggled goods worth Rs106 million during the last two weeks in its intensified anti-smuggling drive.

According to the details, the Collectorate under the supervision of Collector Multan, Imran Ahmad has made major seizures of smuggled goods including High-speed Diesel (HSD), betel nut, tyres, parachute cloth, medical equipment, non-customs-paid vehicles besides narcotics, valuing aggregately Rs106 million.

The instant performance is attributed, inter alia, to the recent merit-based shuffle, in terms of transfer/posting of officers and officials numbering as many as 95 including mainly Superintendents, Inspectors and Sepoys, and the establishment of Special Initiatives Cell (SIC) in the Collectorate with a mandate to ensure counter-smuggling of amongst others, gold and currency. The policy of zero-tolerance for smuggling of goods will continue unabated.

Needless to mention, Khawaja Salahuddin, President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) along with the office-bearers of the visited Custom House, Multan on 10th August where the representatives of the chamber were apprised about the recent counter-smuggling and export-facilitation measures taken by the Collectorate.

The representatives of the MCCI emphasized the need that exports consignments of Multan-based industry should be effected from Multan, instead of Karachi, as it would reduce the cost of doing business.

Later, the Chamber was informed that the government had introduced an all inclusive Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) with a special focus on small and medium enterprises. The need for enhanced interaction between the customs and trade community was also emphasized.

