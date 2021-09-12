Dadu court indicts two MPAs in Mehar triple murder case

DADU: A trial court on Saturday indicted two MPAs in Mehar triple murder case. Model criminal trial court Dadu while announcing its reserved decision on Saturday indicted Sardar Khan Chandio and Burhan Chandio in Mehar triple murder case amid tense atmosphere.

"The court has said that it will hear our side of the case," Sardar Chandio said after the incident.

"We will challenge this decision in the high court," he added.

Complainant of the case Umme Rubab termed the court decision, "a victory of Pakistan's consciousness".

"The decision has been victory of justice and righteousness," she said.

Sardar Chandio and Burhan Chandio had reached court to attend the case hearing.

The trial court had reserved decision over the matter about indictment of the two MPA brothers affiliated with Pakistan Peoples Party in the investigation of the 2018 murder case in Mehar Taluka of Dadu district.

Large contingents of the police and Rangers were deployed in the surrounding of the court. Ahead of the hearing, some supporters of the MPAs were also engaged in exchange of harsh words with policemen.

It is pertinent to mention here that complainant Umme Rubab's father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Qabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the limits of Faridabad police station in Mehar.