Karachi’s sewerage/drainage issues – II

How can such approvals be granted by the relevant authorities? The above example is just the tip of the iceberg. There are a large number of such buildings for which no real sewerage/drainage facilities are provided.

Who is responsible for this total failure of civic amenities for the Karachiites? A filthy environment can only breed callousness and this is unfortunately visible in most parts of Karachi where people seem to have accepted the situation as a fait accompli.

This is about time the government took all the required steps aimed at arresting the slide of this city of teeming millions.

(Concluded)

Engr. Ainul Abedin (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021