New York cotton
09 Sep 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Oct’21 93.66 93.66 93.66 93.66 19:27 - -0.21 - 93.87
Sep 07
Dec’21 95.84 96.12 95.20 95.20 09:35 95.20 -0.21 3 95.41
Sep 08
Mar’22 94.05 95.17 93.70 94.08 13:19 94.08 0.03 138 47 94.05
Sep 08
=================================================================================
