Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
09 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 8, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
494,269,385 244,212,654 20,236,961,691 13,722,136,930
539,677,139 261,149,188 16,455,451,031 8,479,589,667
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
(Individual & Corporate) 1,227,185,112 (1,501,123,862) (273,938,749)
Local Individuals 12,936,409,865 (12,273,936,902) 662,472,963
Local Corporates 5,124,047,189 (5,512,581,402) (388,534,214)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.