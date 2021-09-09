KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 8, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 494,269,385 244,212,654 20,236,961,691 13,722,136,930 539,677,139 261,149,188 16,455,451,031 8,479,589,667 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== (Individual & Corporate) 1,227,185,112 (1,501,123,862) (273,938,749) Local Individuals 12,936,409,865 (12,273,936,902) 662,472,963 Local Corporates 5,124,047,189 (5,512,581,402) (388,534,214) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021