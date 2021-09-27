World Tourism Day: How Pakistan can use tourism to spur growth and employment

Despite the tremendous potential offered in the rural areas to generate livelihood opportunities, a huge chunk of inhabitants continue to migrate to urban areas for better life opportunities.

The government is also keen to generate more employment opportunities in rural areas, which will also reduce the pressure from urban areas. These are massive tasks which require efforts from all stakeholders. I believe tourism could fill the void and can revolutionise the rural economy especially in the northern areas of the country.

I have traveled many a time to Sindh, Punjab and northern areas and discussed with local people why people are migrating to other cities. In contrast to cities, you live in pollution-free air, water and the beautiful natural scenes, mostly said. Before the United States’ War On Terror, a large chunk of tourists visited the country, especially the northern areas. However, the situation reversed after the law and order situation worsened in those areas.

This is no longer a problem now and there are many tourist hotspots in the northern areas, such as Gilgilt-Baltistan and along the Karakoram Highway.

As many as 1.72 million visited Gilgit-Baltistan between 2017 and 2018, marking a considerable growth compared to 0.5 million tourists who visited during the corresponding period the year before, according to local media reports.

These visits have brought Rs300 million in revenue to the local economy during the last few years.

However, I found a number of issues hampering the growth of tourism in this region which includes lack of facilities to travel for national and international tourists, such as hotels, roads, Internet/network services and a dearth of media marketing to facilitate tourists. Meanwhile, environmental degradation is also a matter of concern.

Presently, accommodation facilities in Gilgit-Baltistan consist of approximately 140 hotels of various grades with an overall capacity of 2,600 rooms, 30 government rest houses, and three tourist facilitation centres at entry points, according to data released by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

If the government arranges a flight once a week for foreign and local tourists to visit Sindh’s heritage sites, it can generate more revenue for aviation and local people can earn from airport to heritage site.

Tourism-related facilities need to be ensured in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, generating local businesses worth Rs1 billion every year. To further attract tourists, the Gilgit-Baltistan government needs to take practical steps such as regional and national exhibitions, cultural festivals, etc.

First of all, government should ensure the security and safety for tourists travelling to these areas, such as build the infrastructure, rest houses, shops for antique and cultural goods, government and private sector-travelling guides and operators, cellular operators.The government and/or the private sectors can also arrange cultural and theatre shows for tourist.

After these developments, urban areas may have low burden to generate employment in rural areas and local people can get a job near their vicinity, live and spend their own life with family and they don’t need to migrate to search for a job in urban areas.

