Pakistan

Promoting tourism: PIA commences direct flights from Lahore to northern areas

  • The first flight carrying 153 passengers departed from Lahore to Skardu
  • The move is part of the national flag carrier's enhanced flight operation to connect cities
Fahad Zulfikar 07 Apr 2021

(Karachi) As part of measures to connect different cities and boost tourism, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has commenced direct flights from Lahore to northern parts of the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the first flight carrying 153 passengers departed from Lahore to Skardu. The move is part of the national flag carrier's enhanced flight operation.

PIA's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik said that the national airline is performing its national duty to promote tourism. He said that the airline has also commenced flights from Lahore to Swat.

Earlier, after a gap of 17 years, flight operation at Swat's Saidu Sharif Airport commenced. The airport was closed in 2004 due to the deteriorating law and order situation in the area. Established in 1978, the airport, which handled two daily flights from Islamabad and Peshawar, was closed during militancy in Swat valley.

