Partly Facetious: The Sheikha

"Our very own Sheikha says that the Taliban have pledged to ensure that Afghan soil will not be used to launch terror attacks against any other country including Pakistan..."

"I don't recall any Sheikha saying it! I do recall Sheikh M Rashid saying it...oh dear! You haven't changed your keyboard have you? I mean if I recall correctly your keyboard always messed up the name Parvez (as in a male name) instead of Parveen (as in female name) M Rashid and..."

"I can't afford a new keyboard now - the inflation rate being as is but...but I am amazed you don't see any similarities."

"Sheikh Rashid smokes a cigar, Parvez Rashid doesn't......"

"They both have M as the initial of their middle name - Parveen Middlesex Rashid and Sheikh Mumbojumbo Rashid. I mean Mumbojumbo said the Taliban have pledged not to allow any group to use Afghanistan to launch terror attacks and in the same sentence said that the recent three to four terror attacks in the country were launched from Afghanistan..."

"As The Khan says his cabinet members have had to learn the ropes during their first year in power and Sheikh Rashid has never ever had the Interior portfolio ever before, and this is the first time he has been given this portfolio and he has been in this position for less than a year and..."

"Don't be facetious."

"Anyway another commonality is the moustache sported by both men - sort of like Charlie Chaplin moustache..."

"Stop right there, yes the moustache is reminiscent of Charlie Chaplin but let me disabuse you of any commonality - Parveen Rashid has allowed his moustache to go white and God forbid the Sheikha would ever allow that to happen - I mean God forbid..."

"That reflects the mind-set of the men they serve - Nawaz Sharif has allowed his hair to turn colour, but The Khan hasn't..."

"Right, but you missed the most obvious commonality between the two men? Want to guess..."

"Nah, not interested."

"I will tell you in any case - both have Rashid as their last name."

"That's certainly true."

