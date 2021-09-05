ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz over vacant positions in ECP

Zulfiqar Ahmad 05 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday discussed the issue of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with PML-N president Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

According to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb, Bilawal telephoned Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the issue of appointments to the ECP vacant position from the two provinces.

Two seats of the ECP - one each from the Punjab and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa - fell vacant after the retirement of members on July 26.

She said that the two leaders discussed the ECP members' appointment and agreed they would proceed together on the issue after detailed deliberations.

Meanwhile, the PPP, which also issued a statement following the meeting, said that the duo, besides the appointment of the ECP members, also discussed the overall political situation in the country. The sources within the PPP and the PML-N said that the opposition has decided to put up a united front on the issue of the ECP members' appointments.

They said that deliberations were held between Bilawal and Shehbaz over the three candidates proposed by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Punjab and the KP each.

For Punjab, a discussion was held to consider candidates, Ahsan Mehboob, Raja Aamir Khan, and Syed Pervaiz Abbas. For Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, deliberations revolved around candidates, retired justice Ikramullah Khan, Faridullah Khan, and Muzzammil Khan. Bilawal and Shehbaz also agreed to go to whatever extent it takes to oppose the government's proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority, they added.

They said that the opposition agreed to have a joint stance on President Arif Alvi's speech during a joint session of the parliament that kicks off its fourth year.

The contact between the two opposition leaders comes amid a rift in the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance that the PPP quit in April this year, along with another member, the Awami National Party (ANP).

While Shehbaz has indicated a desire to see both parties come back into the PDM fold, the PDM chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has moved from a similar sentiment to recently declare PPP as back-stabbers.

The PPP chairman, in response, said "we trusted many friends but all of them cheated us".

Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to Shehbaz last week over the matter of the ECP appointments, in accordance with Articles 213 and 218 of the Constitution, so these vacancies may be filled in consultation with the Opposition.

According to the letter, two members of the ECP from Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa retired on July 26 and so two vacancies in the ECP currently exist.

The prime minister has nominated three names each for the two vacant ECP seats in Punjab and the KP.

For Punjab, the prime minister has nominated Ahsan Mehboob - a retired BS-22 officer from the Police Service, Raja Aamir Khan - an advocate at Supreme Court of Pakistan, and Syed Pervaiz Abbas - a retired BS-22 officer from Pakistan Administrative Service.

For Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, PM recommended retired justice Ikramullah Khan, Faridullah Khan - a retired BS-22 officer from Pakistan Administrative Service, and Muzzammil Khan an advocate at Pakistan Supreme Court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP ECP PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb

Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz over vacant positions in ECP

Chief Statistician’s post: Cabinet tells ministry to include MoF in selection panel

Syria ‘ready’ to help Lebanon with gas, electricity transit

Tier-1 retailers’ invoices: FBR specifies utilisation of Re1 service charge

Electoral reforms reviewed: Alvi for expats’ inclusion through i-voting mechanism

LG polls: ECP urging Centre, provinces to play due role

Over 600 containers of transit trade cleared

Biden wants exit to end US global cop role

PM vows full support to UN mission

Polling stations for LG elections: PTI's plea for deployment of troops rejected

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters