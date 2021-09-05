Flare gas: Ogra warns unlicensed traders of strict action

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Saturday said that the flare gas is highly inflammable and transported via bowsers under high pressure of 3,600psi, which is kept under high safety conditions.

The storage and transportation of flare gas without license from Department of Explosives under Mineral and Industrial Gas Safety (MIGS) Rules, 2010 is illegal. Industrial users are therefore advised to ensure that the industry has to obtain licence from Department of Explosive and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

They should also make sure that the bowsers, ie, mobile storage/travasi system is also licensed from Department of Explosive and proper route permit for the destination is also in possession.

The Ogra has also advised local district authorities to check and take action against all those who are in business without valid license from the concerned authorities.

Further, the transport authorities are also advised to regularly check whether there is any flare gas bowser is on road without having license from Department of Explosive and Motor Vehicle Examiner Certificate, Ogra spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi said.

