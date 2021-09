Gold prices gain

KARACHI: Gold prices on the weekend gained a sizeable increase on the local market, traders said on Saturday. It gained Rs1300 to reach Rs112300 per tola after remaining stagnant almost for four days of the week.

The yellow metal also saw an increase of Rs1115 to Rs96280 per 10 grams. It was quoted for $1828 per ounce on the world market. Silver prices are still unchanged at Rs1430 per tola; Rs1226 per 10 grams and $24.75 per ounce, traders said.

