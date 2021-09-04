ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

First Afghan cricket team in Taliban era arrives in Bangladesh

AFP Updated 04 Sep 2021

DHAKA: Afghanistan's Under-19 team began to arrive in Bangladesh Saturday to play a short series, an official said, the first Afghan cricket team to play abroad following the Taliban takeover.

They will play five ODI and a four-day match against Bangladesh's Under-19 team at the Sylhet International Stadium between September 10 to 25.

"The first group of eight players arrived in Dhaka today. The remaining players will arrive in two other groups," said Rabeed Imam, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesman.

They are the first Afghan team to play international cricket in any form since the Taliban took control of much of their country in mid-August.

Thousands gather in Kabul for first cricket match since Taliban takeover

Imam said the Afghan cricketers left for the northeastern city of Sylhet immediately after they arrived in Dhaka.

A video shared by the BCB showed them in red t-shirts arriving in Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The series is also the first competitive action of Bangladesh's U-19 cricketers since they won the World Cup in February 2020.

Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB Afghan cricket board Afghan cricket team

First Afghan cricket team in Taliban era arrives in Bangladesh

Pakistan's vaccine count crosses 60 million: NCOC

Pakistani envoy, Afghan Taliban discuss way forward

At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul: reports

Pak Suzuki discontinues 2nd-gen Swift, halts Cultus bookings, say dealers

Stakeholders concerned over recent rupee devaluation

Philippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on Pakistan, 9 other countries

COAS Bajwa, UK foreign secretary agree to support stability in Afghanistan

Ministry starting new round of tariff rationalisation for industry: Dawood

Financing fiscal deficit: Govt intends to borrow Rs4.5trn in 3 months

Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, domestic flights restart

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters