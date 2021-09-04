ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Thousands gather in Kabul for first cricket match since Taliban takeover

Reuters 04 Sep 2021

Thousands of cricket fans filled a stadium on Friday (September 3) to watch the first cricket match be played in Kabul since the Taliban captured the capital city on August 15.

Fans clapped and cheered as they enjoyed the game, with many saying that the match was a show of national solidarity.

Some of the players participating in the game on Friday are expected to take part in the Twenty20 World Cup in UAE and Oman from October 17.

Taliban approve Afghanistan’s first cricket Test since takeover

The Taliban have yet to name a government more than two weeks since they swept back into power.

Their 1996-2001 rule was marked by violent punishments and a ban on schooling or work for women and girls, and many Afghans and foreign governments fear a return to such practices. The militants say they have changed but have yet to spell out the rules they will enforce.

Twenty20 Kabul stadium Taliban takeover cricket match

Thousands gather in Kabul for first cricket match since Taliban takeover

Pakistani envoy, Afghan Taliban discuss way forward

Ministry starting new round of tariff rationalisation for industry: Dawood

Financing fiscal deficit: Govt intends to borrow Rs4.5trn in 3 months

Pak Suzuki discontinues Swift, halts Cultus bookings, say dealers

Philippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on Pakistan, 9 other countries

COAS Bajwa, UK foreign secretary agree to support stability in Afghanistan

Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, domestic flights restart

Off-peak hours: PD moving proposal on seasonal energy pricing

Baradar to lead new Afghan govt

Nepra approves transmission service charge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters