Thousands gather in Kabul for first cricket match since Taliban takeover

Thousands of cricket fans filled a stadium on Friday (September 3) to watch the first cricket match be played in Kabul since the Taliban captured the capital city on August 15.

Fans clapped and cheered as they enjoyed the game, with many saying that the match was a show of national solidarity.

Some of the players participating in the game on Friday are expected to take part in the Twenty20 World Cup in UAE and Oman from October 17.

Taliban approve Afghanistan’s first cricket Test since takeover

The Taliban have yet to name a government more than two weeks since they swept back into power.

Their 1996-2001 rule was marked by violent punishments and a ban on schooling or work for women and girls, and many Afghans and foreign governments fear a return to such practices. The militants say they have changed but have yet to spell out the rules they will enforce.