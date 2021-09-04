ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IB DG appointment: IHC turns down petition against Dr Suleiman Khan

Terence J Sigamony 04 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, turned down a petition filed against the appointment of Director General (DG) Intelligence Bureau (IB) Dr Suleiman Khan.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah dismissed the petition moved by a former IB officer, Jameel Qureshi, and termed it as inadmissible.

Justice Minallah remarked that the courts should do their job and could not interfere in the work of the executive. He said the petitioner had no right to make a claim against the appointment of the DG IB and in no way the petitioner was affected by the appointment.

Former IB officer Qureshi moved the court through his counsel Tariq Muhammad Khan Marawat advocate and challenged the appointment of DG IB Dr Suleiman Khan. The petitioner adopted in his petition that Dr Suleiman is not eligible/ qualified and does not fulfil the criteria of the post of DG IB and the NAB reference is also pending against him.

He alleged that Dr Suleiman was involved in 2.8 billion mega corruption of KP substandard police bullet proof jackets and ammunition scam, and kept pending his NAB inquiry case for over five years by using his authority and influence.

The petitioner stated that the said appointment is illegal, unlawful, unjust, and against the law, and is sheer violation of the verdicts of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah IB DG appointment Dr Suleiman Khan

IB DG appointment: IHC turns down petition against Dr Suleiman Khan

Financing fiscal deficit: Govt intends to borrow Rs4.5trn in 3 months

Baradar to lead new Afghan govt

US funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable

Nepra approves transmission service charge

Industry: Ministry starting new round of tariff rationalisation: Dawood

At least 130 IR Commissioners (Appeals) needed: FBR

EU-Pakistan Business Forum to be launched on 8th

Putin hopes Taliban will be ‘civilised’

EU sets terms for Taliban ties and Kabul presence

Taliban capture Panjshir valley?

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.