IB DG appointment: IHC turns down petition against Dr Suleiman Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, turned down a petition filed against the appointment of Director General (DG) Intelligence Bureau (IB) Dr Suleiman Khan.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah dismissed the petition moved by a former IB officer, Jameel Qureshi, and termed it as inadmissible.

Justice Minallah remarked that the courts should do their job and could not interfere in the work of the executive. He said the petitioner had no right to make a claim against the appointment of the DG IB and in no way the petitioner was affected by the appointment.

Former IB officer Qureshi moved the court through his counsel Tariq Muhammad Khan Marawat advocate and challenged the appointment of DG IB Dr Suleiman Khan. The petitioner adopted in his petition that Dr Suleiman is not eligible/ qualified and does not fulfil the criteria of the post of DG IB and the NAB reference is also pending against him.

He alleged that Dr Suleiman was involved in 2.8 billion mega corruption of KP substandard police bullet proof jackets and ammunition scam, and kept pending his NAB inquiry case for over five years by using his authority and influence.

The petitioner stated that the said appointment is illegal, unlawful, unjust, and against the law, and is sheer violation of the verdicts of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021