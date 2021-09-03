Palm extends gains for second day as rivals jump

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second consecutive session on Friday, as they tracked rivals' gains on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 1.9% to 4,318 ringgit ($1,039.73) a tonne in early trade.

Palm and soybean oil prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange snapped three-day losses to jump 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively.

The Chicago Board of Trade's soybean oil contract, meanwhile, was unchanged.

Palm oil may rise into a range of 4,310-4,358 ringgit per tonne, as it has managed to stabilize around a support at 4,155 ringgit, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.