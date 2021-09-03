ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

Reuters 03 Sep 2021

BEIJING: China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Mainland China’s two major stock exchanges are in the financial hub of Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen, on the mainland’s border with Hong Kong.

In a video address at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Xi said China would continue to support the innovation-driven development of SMEs.

This would be done by “by deepening the reform of the New Third Board and setting up the Beijing stock exchange as the primary platform serving innovation-oriented SMEs,” he added.

Reuters reported in March that China was considering establishing a bourse to attract overseas-listed companies and bolster the global status of its onshore share markets, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

China's Alibaba to invest $15.5bn for ‘common prosperity’

The sources said then that upgrading Beijing’s existing equity exchange for small and mid-sized firms, known as the New Third Board, was among the options being discussed.

China’s securities regulator said setting up a Beijing stock exchange would help deepen financial supply-side structural reforms and improve capital market systems.

In a statement issued shortly after Xi’s remarks, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said its leadership was “excited” at the prospect, would study the president’s proposal in depth and resolutely implement it.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises can do great things,” the CSRC added.

In other comments in his speech to mark the opening of CIFTIS, a trade fair in Beijing, Xi said China would “create more possibilities for cooperation by scaling up support for the growth of the services sector in Belt and Road countries.”

The Belt and Road Initiative is Xi’s signature trade and infrastructure scheme.

China will support Beijing and other localities in “piloting the alignment of domestic rules with the ones in high-standard international free trade agreements, and in building demonstration zones of digital trade,” the president added.

Xi Jinping CSRC Beijing stock exchange digital trade

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

EU mulls reaction force after Afghan evacuation

Under-construction projects: SBP allows banks, DFIs to extend loans

Forex reserves hit all-time high of $27bn

Land record digitalization goes to MoIT&T

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Western Union resuming services

Rebels hold out in Afghan valley

Geelani buried in night-time funeral

Rs234.315bn new projects included in PSDP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters