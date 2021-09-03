Spike in Covid-19 cases: Hospitals under immense pressure: Umar

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umar, Thursday, while urging the people to strictly follow the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and get themselves vaccinated, has announced that the hospitals in the country are under serious pressure because of the growing number of coronavirus patients, most of whom have tested positive for the Delta variant of the virus.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote: “As seen globally, the impact of the Indian delta variant in Pakistan also shows that it spreads faster and increases chances of patients to need hospitalisation.”

Umar, who is also Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives further added that at the moment, both hospital inflow, as well as critical care patients, have reached the highest levels since the start of the pandemic in Pakistan.

In view of the situation, the minister urged the people to follow the government’s mandatory coronavirus SOPs and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Pakistan in the past 24 hours has reported 89 coronavirus deaths and 4,103 new coronavirus cases following which the death tally has jumped to 25,978 and cases tally has reached 1,167,791 nationwide.

According to the latest figures released by the NCOC, 61,651 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country of which 4,103 returned positive.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 6.65 percent in the country.

The coronavirus cases have started rapidly increasing in Punjab after a few month as in the past 24 hours Punjab reported 1,588 fresh Covid-19 cases, which is the highest number of cases among all the federating units detected on Wednesday.

A total 4,874 recoveries were reported across the country on Wednesday, taking the number of nationwide recoveries to 1,048,872, since the outbreak of Covid-19 in February 2020, while the number of active cases in the country stands at 92,941.

According to the official portal, Sindh with 433,931 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 396,326 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 163,010 cases, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 99,910 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 32,380 cases, Balochistan 32,282 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan with 9,952 cases.

On account of nationwide deaths, Punjab with 11,959 Covid-19 deaths is on top of which 44 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 6,924 deaths of which 14 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, KPK with 5,015 deaths of which 27 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, ICT with 866 deaths, AJK with 702 deaths of which four deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, and Balochistan with 339 deaths, and GB 173 deaths.

In the past 24 hours,1,263 new coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh, 608 cases in the KPK, 394 cases in the ICT, 152 cases in AJK, and 33 cases in GB.

