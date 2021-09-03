Punjab reports 44 new Covid-19 deaths, 1,588 fresh positive cases

LAHORE: There is no let up in fatalities as well as fresh Covid-19 infections, as out of 23,394 tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours; Punjab has reported 44 more fatalities and 1,588 new infections taking the provincial tally of death toll to 11959 and coronavirus cases to 396326.

Out of 44 deaths reported across Punjab, 13 were reported in Lahore, 12 in Rawalpindi, four in Faisalabad, three each in Gujranawala and Muzaffargarh, two in Sargodha and one each in Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura taking the death toll in these districts to 4743, 1869, 1208, 508, 348, 305, 893, 290 and 135, respectively.

In the provincial metropolis, corona situation is worsening, as 712 fresh virus cases were reported during the last 24 hours as against 101 infections in Rawalpindi, 110 in Faisalabad, 68 in Multan, and 43 in Gujranwala.

With the recovery of 2935 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 360,056. On the other hand, as many as 4,974 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1048872 showing the recovery rate of 89.8-per cent.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 201620 cases and 4743 deaths, Rawalpindi 34211 cases and 1869 deaths, Faisalabad 23838 cases and 1208 deaths, Multan 20078 cases and 893 deaths, Sahiwal 3755 cases and 95 deaths, Gujranwala 9424 cases and 508 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2696 cases and 348 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7227 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 9514 cases and 305 deaths, Sheikhupura 4381 cases and 135 deaths, and Sialkot reported 8150 cases and 244 deaths.

While talking about ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said that, "Frequent increase in corona case in Punjab is a matter of concern but vaccination is the only effective way to defeat corona." He said there is no shortage of Corona vaccine in the province, as ample stock of vaccines is available at all 662 vaccination centres in the province. He added that province-wide vaccination campaign is running successfully while special SOPs have been issued for various sectors in the wake of surge in Corona cases across the province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed progress on development initiatives including upgradation of government facilities under the Prime Minister's Health Initiative, development of mother and child hospitals, setting up of Trauma Centres, upgradation of BHUs, completion of 22 development schemes and revamping of 88 THQs.

The Minister said, "All the development schemes shall be completed in time; transparency in the use of public funds is being ensured. There are a number of large scale new and upgradation projects currently in the process of completion. Distribution of 'Sehat Sahulat Cards' to all families of Punjab is a dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the addition of new 'Mother and Child Hospitals' shall be a gift from the Prime Minister to people of Pakistan. We want to provide top quality health services to the people at their doorstep. There is no shortage of funds for development projects. The government has given special importance to the health in current budget."

Moreover, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has constituted technical committees comprising heads of medical universities to prepare new policies and curriculum for the disciplines of medicine, dentistry, nursing, pharmacy and allied health sciences.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021