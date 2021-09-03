PM’s Ehsaas Scholarship cheques given to 62 SAU students

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Ehsaas scholarship cheques were distributed among 62 students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, and 40 minority students also got Cheques under Sindh Government Scholarships for undergraduate Degree Program.

PM Scholarship cheques were distributed among deserving poor students of undergraduate degree Program, on their academic performance while Dr Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean, Faculty of Crop Production, Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences and Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri, Dean Faculty of Crop Protection, distributed scholarship Cheques to 102 male and female students along with 40 minority students.

During distribution ceremony at University Senate Hall, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance said that Cheques for various amounts of Ehsaas Program and Sindh Government Scholarships have been given to the students, on their academic performance, he said there are more opportunities to get a scholarship, but we should help our poor fellow students to get scholarships, and under no circumstances should we give false information to get scholarships, which would deprive a poor student.

