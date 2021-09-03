Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
03 Sep 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 2, 2021).
====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================
As on: 02-09-2021
====================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
====================================================================================
Azee Sec. AT-TAHUR LIMITED 1,000 27.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 27.70
Azee Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 75,000 54.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 54.00
MRA Sec. Ghani Glass 1,500 50.61
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 50.61
Progressive Securities Ghani Global Glass 20,000 24.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 24.40
ASDA Sec. Modaraba Al-Mali 50,000 27.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 27.40
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pakistan Petroleum 753 80.94
M. M. M. A. Khanani 753 80.84
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,506 80.89
MRA Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 4,500 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 24.00
M. M. M. A.
Khanani Service Fabrics (R) 5,000 5.85
Adam Sec. 1,000,000 10.85
Khadim Ali S.
Bukhari Sec. 89,160 5.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,094,160 10.42
Cedar Capital Sitara Chemi. 140,250 330.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 140,250 330.00
Optimus Capital Systems Ltd. 100,000 720.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 720.00
====================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,487,916
====================================================================================
