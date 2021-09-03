KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 2, 2021).

==================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ==================================================================================== As on: 02-09-2021 ==================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ==================================================================================== Azee Sec. AT-TAHUR LIMITED 1,000 27.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 27.70 Azee Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 75,000 54.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 54.00 MRA Sec. Ghani Glass 1,500 50.61 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 50.61 Progressive Securities Ghani Global Glass 20,000 24.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 24.40 ASDA Sec. Modaraba Al-Mali 50,000 27.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 27.40 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pakistan Petroleum 753 80.94 M. M. M. A. Khanani 753 80.84 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,506 80.89 MRA Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 4,500 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 24.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Service Fabrics (R) 5,000 5.85 Adam Sec. 1,000,000 10.85 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. 89,160 5.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,094,160 10.42 Cedar Capital Sitara Chemi. 140,250 330.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 140,250 330.00 Optimus Capital Systems Ltd. 100,000 720.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 720.00 ==================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,487,916 ====================================================================================

