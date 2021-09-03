ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 2, 2021).

====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================
As on: 02-09-2021
====================================================================================
Member                         Company                          Turnover       Rates
Name                                                           of Shares
====================================================================================
Azee Sec.                      AT-TAHUR LIMITED                    1,000       27.70
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000       27.70
Azee Sec.                      Citi Pharma Limited                75,000       54.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           75,000       54.00
MRA Sec.                       Ghani Glass                         1,500       50.61
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,500       50.61
Progressive Securities         Ghani Global Glass                 20,000       24.40
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           20,000       24.40
ASDA Sec.                      Modaraba Al-Mali                   50,000       27.40
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           50,000       27.40
M. M. M. A. Khanani            Pakistan Petroleum                    753       80.94
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                                  753       80.84
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,506       80.89
MRA Sec.                       Pakistan Stock Exch                 4,500       24.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            4,500       24.00
M. M. M. A.
Khanani                        Service Fabrics (R)                 5,000        5.85
Adam Sec.                                                      1,000,000       10.85
Khadim Ali S.
Bukhari Sec.                                                      89,160        5.85
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,094,160       10.42
Cedar Capital                  Sitara Chemi.                     140,250      330.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          140,250      330.00
Optimus Capital                Systems Ltd.                      100,000      720.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          100,000      720.00
====================================================================================
                               Total Turnover                  1,487,916
====================================================================================

