Tarbela Dam fills up to maximum conservation level

ISLAMABAD: One of the country’s biggest water reservoirs i.e. Tarbela Dam has filled to its maximum conservation level of 1,550 cusecs.

The country is facing water scarcity like situation, due to which provinces are seen fighting with each other on non-availability of their due share.

Sindh is accusing the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) of not giving its due share and extending favour to the Punjab by allowing it to get water in Taunsa-Panjnad.

The Punjab is of the view that it has to provide water to those areas, which are situated on those rivers given to India.

Likewise, Balochistan is hurling accusation of theft on Sindh, saying that its share is not being given, due to which people of Balochistan are compelled to drink polluted water.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021