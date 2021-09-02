ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
SECP warns public against investing in fraudulent schemes

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) warns the general public against investing in any fraudulent investment schemes that promise hefty profits and unrealistic incentives.

The SECP has been constantly clarifying that mere registration of a company, does not authorise it to solicit deposits from the general public or offer investment schemes.

It has been observed recently that a company namely “Econex Sales and Marketing (Private) Limited” is offering various packages to attract the public to its unlawful business activities of Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) and referral marketing. The said company is using its registration status with SECP to win public confidence, deceptively implying that such activities are being undertaken through SECP’s regulated platform.

As clearly provided in the explanation of section 301 of the Companies Act, 2017, raising un-authorized deposits from the general public, indulging in referral marketing, MLM, Pyramid and Ponzi Schemes are unlawful activities in terms of explanation of section 301 of the Companies Act, 2017. The SECP, in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, has initiated necessary legal action against M/s Econex Sales and Marketing (Private) Limited.

In view of the foregoing, the general public is hereby expressly advised in their own interest to be careful, not to invest their hard-earned money or indulge in illegal schemes launched by this company, actively being propagated through social media accounts and pages. The same caution may be exercised in case of any other company involved in any illegal deposit taking, unauthorized investment or MLM schemes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP Investment Schemes Multi Level Marketing Econex Sales and Marketing

