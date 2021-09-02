ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
IoBM becomes academic strategic partner for INFOSEC 2021

02 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi has become an Academic Strategic Partner for the 13th International Information Security Conference 2021 (INFOSEC). A memorandum of understanding was signed with Total Communications on Wednesday.

The signatories were Talib Karim, President IoBM, and Faisal Rahim, CEO, Total Communications. INFOSEC 2021 is scheduled for September 16. Also present were Dr Imran Batada, CTO and Director, Center of Information and Technology, IoBM, and Hussein Hassanali, President, Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Karachi Chapter, General Manager & Head, Technology Audit, HBL. This partnership will enable IoBM to bridge its gap with the industry. The students and faculty will learn insights about information security, its challenges, and implications through this conference.

Dr Imran Batada said that a conference paper should be prepared to share the speakers’ views and recommendations with key stakeholders. Faisal Rahim was confident that IoBM’s presence will breed positive results. Hussein Hassanali said that conferences such as INFOSEC help develop skills among women to rise to leadership levels. Talib Karim said students and faculty enhance their knowledge and information by attending such conferences. He added that the students and faculty can collaborate with industries on academic and research projects to strengthen the academic-industry gap.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

