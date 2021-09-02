IoBM becomes academic strategic partner for INFOSEC 2021

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi has become an Academic Strategic Partner for the 13th International Information Security Conference 2021 (INFOSEC). A memorandum of understanding was signed with Total Communications on Wednesday.

The signatories were Talib Karim, President IoBM, and Faisal Rahim, CEO, Total Communications. INFOSEC 2021 is scheduled for September 16. Also present were Dr Imran Batada, CTO and Director, Center of Information and Technology, IoBM, and Hussein Hassanali, President, Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Karachi Chapter, General Manager & Head, Technology Audit, HBL. This partnership will enable IoBM to bridge its gap with the industry. The students and faculty will learn insights about information security, its challenges, and implications through this conference.

Dr Imran Batada said that a conference paper should be prepared to share the speakers’ views and recommendations with key stakeholders. Faisal Rahim was confident that IoBM’s presence will breed positive results. Hussein Hassanali said that conferences such as INFOSEC help develop skills among women to rise to leadership levels. Talib Karim said students and faculty enhance their knowledge and information by attending such conferences. He added that the students and faculty can collaborate with industries on academic and research projects to strengthen the academic-industry gap.-PR

