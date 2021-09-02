What’s an embittered India’s game-plan?

India has now formally announced its contacts with the de facto rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban. That India had been maintaining an ambivalent stance towards Taliban following the takeover of Kabul by the latter is a fact. Much before Narendra Modi could attack, albeit indirectly, the Taliban India’s ultra-right media had embarked on an anti-Taliban campaign with new vigour and zeal. Only recently, India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh tried to censure Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan. That Taliban are playing their cards well is a fact. They would be required to exhibit a great deal of wisdom and prudence while dealing with an embittered India which is unfortunately being ruled by Sangh Parivar. India will never want peace and stability in this landlocked country.

Sultan Sadiq (Multan)

