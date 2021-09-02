ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

What’s an embittered India’s game-plan?

Sultan Sadiq 02 Sep 2021

India has now formally announced its contacts with the de facto rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban. That India had been maintaining an ambivalent stance towards Taliban following the takeover of Kabul by the latter is a fact. Much before Narendra Modi could attack, albeit indirectly, the Taliban India’s ultra-right media had embarked on an anti-Taliban campaign with new vigour and zeal. Only recently, India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh tried to censure Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan. That Taliban are playing their cards well is a fact. They would be required to exhibit a great deal of wisdom and prudence while dealing with an embittered India which is unfortunately being ruled by Sangh Parivar. India will never want peace and stability in this landlocked country.

Sultan Sadiq (Multan)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Narendra Modi Taliban Rajnath Singh Talibans

Sultan Sadiq

What’s an embittered India’s game-plan?

Over 26,000 US, NATO forces’ personnel: Around 450 planes land, take off

Nepra agrees to allow Discos Rs1.38/unit hike

‘Suez Canal on rails’ — Egypt signs $4.5bn high-speed rail deal

Aug CPI up 8.4pc YoY

Govt steps up oil and gas imports

Aug trade deficit widens 133pc YoY

Methodology for strategic projects: PD asked to consult provinces

From EMI to FMI: Potential downgrade could prove beneficial to capital market: experts

Draft of new tax Ord: Govt revisiting certain clauses

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project achieves its COD

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.