APNS condoles death

KARACHI: Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Shamim Akhtar, wife of Ghulam Akbar, publisher, Daily Al Akhbar (Islamabad and Peshawar), mother of Inam Akbar (Chief Executive, Midas (Pvt.) Ltd., Lahore) and Nadeem Akbar (CEO, Midas Communications Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., Islamabad.)

The APNS office-bearers have offered condolence to the bereaved family and have prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.—PR

