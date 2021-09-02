Drug menace: Punjab govt, ANF to take coordinated steps

LAHORE: The Punjab government and the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) will take coordinated steps, to eliminate the drug menace while the provincial government will collaborate with the ANF for the establishment of a hospital for the treatment of addicts.

This was resolved in a meeting between DG ANF Maj Gen Ghulam Shabbir Narejo and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Wednesday. Both were unanimous that drug peddlers deserve no leniency.

The CM termed the drug paddlers as offenders of humanity and declared jail is the best place for those involved in drug business outside educational institutions. Such elements will be checked and police and excise departments will extend full cooperation to the ANF, he continued.

The CM announced to establish more institutions to rehabilitate the drug addicts adding that such centres should be established in every division.

Moreover, the CM awarded commendatory certificates to RPO DG Khan Muhammad Faisal Rana, DPO Omer Saeed Malik, SP (Investigations) Hassan Javed Bhatti, DSP (Saddar Circle) Nasir Ali Saqib, Sub-Inspector Jaffar Habib, ASIs Jawad Ahmed and Arshad Ali of DG Khan Division at his office for showing the best performance.

The CM said the government will continue to encourage the best performers as redressal of the grievances of the oppressed is the responsibility of the police department. The RPOs and DPOs should continue to monitor police stations, he instructed and expressed the satisfaction that special cells have been set up in every district to eliminate violence against women.

IG Police Inam Ghani said police stations are watched through CCTV cameras and open courts are being started while following coronavirus SOPs.

