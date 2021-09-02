ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold see-saws in tight range as focus stays on US labour data

Reuters 02 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: Gold traded within a narrow range on Wednesday, as investors largely looked past a slew of US economic readings to focus on key labour data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s tapering plans.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,812.55 per ounce by 1:50 pm EDT (1750 GMT), while US gold futures settled down 0.1% at $1,816 an ounce.

Bullion largely tracked moves in the dollar, which retreated after the ADP National Employment Report showed US private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August, but subsequently pared some of those losses on data showing an uptick in manufacturing.

The greenback’s moves influence gold since it makes bullion cheaper or expensive for those holding other currencies.

While gold did get a little boost from the dollar’s initial retreat, “the trend suggests it’s getting exhausted,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures

Also, the boost gold got from the Fed last week after Chair Jerome Powell said that although tapering could begin this year, the central bank would take a cautious approach to raising interest rates, is starting to die out, thanks to expectations for a strong number in Friday’s jobs data, Haberkorn added.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted the US non-farm jobs report for August on Friday would show payrolls increased by 750,000.

Gold will continue to consolidate until the labour market report, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in a note.

Stronger US data could boost the dollar and in turn weigh on gold prices, analysts said.

Data showed holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, slid to their lowest level since April 2020 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, silver rose 1% to $24.13 per ounce, having hit an over three-week high. Platinum eased 1.2% to $1,000.01 and palladium fell 0.8% to $2,447.44.

Gold goldmine US labour market data US labour data

Gold see-saws in tight range as focus stays on US labour data

Over 26,000 US, NATO forces’ personnel: Around 450 planes land, take off

Nepra agrees to allow Discos Rs1.38/unit hike

‘Suez Canal on rails’ — Egypt signs $4.5bn high-speed rail deal

Aug CPI up 8.4pc YoY

Govt steps up oil and gas imports

Aug trade deficit widens 133pc YoY

Methodology for strategic projects: PD asked to consult provinces

From EMI to FMI: Potential downgrade could prove beneficial to capital market: experts

Draft of new tax Ord: Govt revisiting certain clauses

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project achieves its COD

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.