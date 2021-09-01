ANL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
ASC 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
FCCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.23%)
FFL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.36%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
GGL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.37%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.68%)
JSCL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.08%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 155.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.97%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TELE 19.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.03%)
UNITY 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.9%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (9.63%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 36.99 (0.72%)
BR30 25,440 Increased By ▲ 267.19 (1.06%)
KSE100 47,571 Increased By ▲ 151.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,098 Increased By ▲ 70.08 (0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
WHO monitoring new coronavirus variant named 'Mu'

  • The WHO said the variant has mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to vaccines and stressed that further studies were needed to better understand it
AFP 01 Sep 2021

GENEVA: The World Health Organization has said it is monitoring a new coronavirus variant known as "Mu", which was first identified in Colombia in January.

Mu, known scientifically as B.1.621, has been classified as a "variant of interest", the global health body said Tuesday in its weekly pandemic bulletin.

The WHO said the variant has mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to vaccines and stressed that further studies were needed to better understand it.

"The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape," the bulletin said.

There is widespread concern over the emergence of new virus mutations as infection rates are ticking up globally again, with the highly transmissible Delta variant taking hold -- especially among the unvaccinated -- and in regions where anti-virus measures have been relaxed.

All viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19, mutate over time and most mutations have little or no effect on the properties of the virus.

But certain mutations can impact the properties of a virus and influence how easily it spreads, the severity of the disease it causes, and its resistance to vaccines, drugs and other countermeasures.

The WHO currently identifies four Covid-19 variants of concern, including Alpha, which is present in 193 countries, and Delta, present in 170 countries.

Five variants, including Mu, are to be monitored.

After being detected in Colombia, Mu has since been reported in other South American countries and in Europe.

The WHO said its global prevalence has declined to below 0.1 percent among sequenced cases. In Colombia, however, it is at 39 percent.

