ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
China's blue-chip shares end lower

Reuters 01 Sep 2021

SHANGHAI: China blue-chips fell on Tuesday after data showed the services sector in the world's second-biggest economy slumped into contraction and as analysts noted that Beijing's scrutiny over online gaming would affect the long-term growth of the industry.

At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.16% lower, with the consumer staples sector down 1.58% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.98%.

China staged an impressive recovery from a coronavirus slump, but momentum has weakened recently due to domestic COVID-19 outbreaks, high raw material prices, slowing exports, tighter measures to tame hot property prices and a campaign to reduce carbon emissions.

"It seems the government is still aiming the end of this year to launch fiscal stimulus. This means growth will likely slow further in the coming months," Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management said.

But, prospects of further stimulus support lifted the Shanghai Composite index by 0.45% to 3,543.94 at the close. High-tech firms sank, with CSI information technology sub-index slumping 1.86% after China introduced new rules forbidding under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.46% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.76%.

Regulatory probes also weighed on A-shares of Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, which fell 1.6%. Reuters reported that China's banking and insurance regulator was probing the company's property market investments following a big profit hit from a soured bet. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index climbed 2% and the CSI300 dropped 7.8%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong slumped 15.1%. Shanghai stocks have risen 4.31% this month.

