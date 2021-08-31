Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Australian shares are set to gain at the open on Tuesday, tracking a technology-stocks led overnight rally on Wall Street, as investors responded positively to the U.S Federal Reserve's dovish comments on monetary stimulus tapering.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 44.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged 0.2% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trading.