BRUSSELS: The European Union on Monday removed five territories including the United States from its list of countries exempted from restrictions on non-essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and the United States of America were removed from the list," a statement from the European Council said. The recommendation from the Council, which represents member state governments, is not binding on national capitals, which may yet choose to allow fully vaccinated US travellers to visit despite concerns about rising numbers of Covid cases in the country. But most EU members have followed Brussels' travel advice during the crisis so far.
Active coronavirus cases on the rise
EU removes US from Covid safe list for non-essential travel
Overstayed goods: Waiver of penal surcharge not likely
China limits children's online gaming to three hours a week
Agri income returns: FBR chief extends cooperation to provinces
Pakistan seeks five LNG cargoes
POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices
SMEs: PM calls for finalising proposed policy
German FM undertakes two-day visit
Israel says it will loan Palestinians money after highest-level talks in years
US military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan
Read more stories
Comments