EU removes US from Covid safe list for non-essential travel

AFP 31 Aug 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Monday removed five territories including the United States from its list of countries exempted from restrictions on non-essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and the United States of America were removed from the list," a statement from the European Council said. The recommendation from the Council, which represents member state governments, is not binding on national capitals, which may yet choose to allow fully vaccinated US travellers to visit despite concerns about rising numbers of Covid cases in the country. But most EU members have followed Brussels' travel advice during the crisis so far.

