ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Agri income returns: FBR chief extends cooperation to provinces

Recorder Report 31 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed Monday extended cooperation to provincial governments by offering to issue system generated notices to taxpayers who declare Agricultural Income in federal Income Tax Returns, to duly discharge their tax liabilities with the provinces.

In line with the Government's resolve towards broadening of tax base and documentation of economy, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairman FBR has initiated a huge challenge to plug in tax evasion of Agricultural Income through a close cooperation between FBR and Provincial tax authorities to ensure that no taxable income goes untaxed and due taxes are paid in respective collecting jurisdiction. Accordingly, Chairman FBR has issued a letter to all provincial governments for a proactive collaboration. He has offered to coordinate a technical level meeting to address the issues relating to taxable agricultural income and curb tax evasion in national interest.

FBR Chairman has proposed technical collaboration between FBR and Provincial tax authorities on Agricultural Income which is taxed by provinces and is exempt from federal Income Tax. Chairman has also highlighted that tax evaders claim Agricultural Income as exempt in FBR returns and do not pay tax to either FBR or Provincial Governments. Income Tax ordinance prescribes that Agricultural Income will be exempt only if Provincial Income Tax is paid on it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed federal Income Tax Returns Provincial tax authorities

Agri income returns: FBR chief extends cooperation to provinces

Active coronavirus cases on the rise

Overstayed goods: Waiver of penal surcharge not likely

China limits children's online gaming to three hours a week

Pakistan seeks five LNG cargoes

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

SMEs: PM calls for finalising proposed policy

German FM undertakes two-day visit

Israel says it will loan Palestinians money after highest-level talks in years

US military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters