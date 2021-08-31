South Punjab secretariat to be given administrative autonomy: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the South Punjab Secretariat will be given administrative autonomy while a separate budget has been reserved for South Punjab along with its ring-fencing.

"A separate ADP book for South Punjab has also been compiled and work is in progress according to the priorities of residents of South Punjab," the CM said while chairing a meeting at his office, to dilate on rules of business of South Punjab Secretariat.

While addressing the participants, the CM maintained that the rules of business have been formulated with hard work adding that the same would be presented before the provincial cabinet meeting for approval on Tuesday (today). This would be the 47th cabinet meeting which will deliberate upon a 31-point agenda.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, chief secretary, ACS, ACS (South Punjab) and others attended the meeting.

Moreover, the CM in a statement said the PDM alliance has ended in a fiasco. "The unnatural combination of 11 miscellaneous parties could not last for 11 months because of internal differences and entropy; the PDM should revisit its negative approach as the failed Karachi meeting is writing on the wall for them," the CM said, adding: "The PDM leadership is destined to whine permanently as it is devoid of statesmanship and political wisdom."

