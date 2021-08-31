ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

South Punjab secretariat to be given administrative autonomy: CM

Recorder Report 31 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the South Punjab Secretariat will be given administrative autonomy while a separate budget has been reserved for South Punjab along with its ring-fencing.

"A separate ADP book for South Punjab has also been compiled and work is in progress according to the priorities of residents of South Punjab," the CM said while chairing a meeting at his office, to dilate on rules of business of South Punjab Secretariat.

While addressing the participants, the CM maintained that the rules of business have been formulated with hard work adding that the same would be presented before the provincial cabinet meeting for approval on Tuesday (today). This would be the 47th cabinet meeting which will deliberate upon a 31-point agenda.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, chief secretary, ACS, ACS (South Punjab) and others attended the meeting.

Moreover, the CM in a statement said the PDM alliance has ended in a fiasco. "The unnatural combination of 11 miscellaneous parties could not last for 11 months because of internal differences and entropy; the PDM should revisit its negative approach as the failed Karachi meeting is writing on the wall for them," the CM said, adding: "The PDM leadership is destined to whine permanently as it is devoid of statesmanship and political wisdom."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar PDM ADP Hashim Jawan Bakht Basharat Raja

South Punjab secretariat to be given administrative autonomy: CM

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

No sugar import as per ECC decisions: Body formed to fix responsibility

External debt, liabilities hit historic high of $122bn

PSM: PC all set to issue EoI

SBP enhances investment opportunities for NRPs

Not a single Afghani given refugee status as yet: Rashid

US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan: Taliban

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

Russia demands US release Afghan central bank reserves

PM to decide the fate of subsidy on tube-wells

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.