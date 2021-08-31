Pre-arrest bail allowed to MPA

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday allowed pre-arrest bail to Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Khuram Sohail Leghari of Jehangir Tareen group till September 13 in a harassment case. The petitioner through his counsel contended that the police registered a fake case against him.

He said the facts narrated in the case are fake and concocted and expressed apprehensions of his arrest by the police. The court after hearing his counsel at length allowed him bail and called report from the police till next date of hearing.

A woman Amna in her complaint registered with defense police alleged that the MPA got her signature on an empty marriage deed form forcibly. And harassing and blacking mailing her continuously and threatening her of for dire consequences. She therefore asked for an action against the MPA in accordance with the law.

