ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt to vaccinate students of grades 9 to 12 from Sep 6

  • Plans to vaccinate 1.4 million students as part of the drive
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Aug 2021

The Sindh government has announced to vaccinate students of grades 9 to 12 at all private and public sector schools and colleges across the province from September 6.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Sindh's Health and Population Welfare Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and Education Minister Sardar Shah on Monday.

According to the decision, the Sindh government plans to vaccinate around 1.42 million students from grades 9 to 12 in the coming months.

Around 2,527 teams will participate in the vaccination drive, a handout from the health ministry said.

The vaccinations will first start at the district level and later be extended to the Taluka level, said the statement.

All schools in the province will be required to take parents' consent before vaccinating students.

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

Last week, the Sindh government decided to open public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department from August 30.

Sindh schools with '100pc vaccinated staff' will be allowed to reopen

The schools shall remain open six days a week and 50% attendance of students on alternative days would be ensured, read a notification issued last Friday.

All the educational institutions will ensure 100% compliance of COVID-19 SOPs already issued by this department, it added.

Sindh schools CM Sindh vaccinations reopen schools vaccination drives schools in Sindh vaccinating children children vaccination Sindh health private and public schools

Sindh govt to vaccinate students of grades 9 to 12 from Sep 6

US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan, Taliban say

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official

Taliban say US drone strike in Kabul also killed civilians: Chinese state TV

UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Afghanistan

No, indoor dining has not been allowed in Karachi, Hyderabad

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, marches up 229 points

Rupee reverses gains, loses 0.2% against US dollar

2Q2021: Despite drop in net interest income, Pakistan's banking sector posts Rs70bn profit

PSO seeks five LNG cargoes for Oct-Nov delivery

IS claims rocket attack on Kabul airport: statement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters