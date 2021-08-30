Sindh govt to vaccinate students of grades 9 to 12 from Sep 6

The Sindh government has announced to vaccinate students of grades 9 to 12 at all private and public sector schools and colleges across the province from September 6.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Sindh's Health and Population Welfare Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and Education Minister Sardar Shah on Monday.

According to the decision, the Sindh government plans to vaccinate around 1.42 million students from grades 9 to 12 in the coming months.

Around 2,527 teams will participate in the vaccination drive, a handout from the health ministry said.

The vaccinations will first start at the district level and later be extended to the Taluka level, said the statement.

All schools in the province will be required to take parents' consent before vaccinating students.

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

Last week, the Sindh government decided to open public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department from August 30.

Sindh schools with '100pc vaccinated staff' will be allowed to reopen

The schools shall remain open six days a week and 50% attendance of students on alternative days would be ensured, read a notification issued last Friday.

All the educational institutions will ensure 100% compliance of COVID-19 SOPs already issued by this department, it added.