In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

In yet another development, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that all schools across the province will reopen on August 30, an announcement that comes after the All Pakistan Private Schools’ Federation (APPSF) rejected the provincial government's earlier decision of closing educational institutes for an undefined period.

Addressing a media briefing in Karachi after a meeting with the APPSF on Monday, Sardar Shah said that the decision to close educational institutes was taken in light of the corona task force advisory and surge in Covid infections.

He highlighted that the school administrations have been advised to vaccinate their staff, adding that schools will reopen with 50 percent attendance.

The minister pointed out that parents will have to show their Covid vaccination cards to the school management before the resumption of the classes.

He stated that it has now been made compulsory for the parents and school staff to get vaccinated against the deadly disease.

The APPSF had earlier announced that all private schools in Sindh will begin "outdoor classes" from today (August 23), in outright defiance of the provincial government's orders that stated institutes would not reopen just yet.

Kashif Mirza, chairperson of the APPSF, said in an interview to a TV channel that private schools in Sindh would open from August 23. He had stated that "we are ready to accept the risk of being arrested or having our schools sealed.”

Mirza said that in the event that schools are sealed by the provincial authorities, classes would be held outdoors. "Children in Sindh have an equal right to education," said Mirza.

"How will you curb the virus when everything else is open?, asked Mirza, appealing to "call students back to school with SOPs."

On July 14, the Sindh government had decided to close all educational institutions in the province due to a rise in coronavirus cases. Schools for classes one to eight were closed, while students of class nine and above were allowed to only sit for their exams.

Educational institutions were expected to reopen on August 2, but the decision could not be implemented due to the lockdown imposed by the Sindh government. All malls, public offices, shops, and markets were also closed in the province due to a drastic increase in Covid-19 infections.

On August 17, the education minister had announced that the schools in Sindh will resume classes from August 23. Later, the provincial government announced that the schools will reopen on August 30 after which it changed its position yet again.

The private school management rejected the Sindh government's decision, saying they would be compelled to hold classes on roads if the government did not reopen schools in the province.