ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Canadian dollar notches 2-week high as Fed taper fears ebb

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
  • Loonie touches its strongest since Aug. 17 at 1.2573
  • Canada's current account surplus widens to C$3.6 billion
  • Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve
Reuters 30 Aug 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Monday as investors cheered the Federal Reserve's patience on reducing its asset purchases and data showed a widening of Canada's current account surplus in the second quarter.

World stocks hovered around record highs, underpinned by Friday's Jackson Hole speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in which he said only that tapering of stimulus measures could begin this year. Some investors had thought tapering could begin as soon as October.

Canada's current account surplus widened to C$3.6 billion in the second quarter from a revised C$1.8 billion surplus in the first quarter, on positive trade in goods and services, along with a higher investment income surplus.

Canadian dollar recovers from 2-week low as oil rallies

A surplus in a country's current account tends to raise demand for its currency in the foreign exchange market.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2584 to the greenback, or 79.47 US cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Aug. 17 at 1.2573.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of Aug. 24, net long positions had increased to 5,877 contracts from 2,660 in the prior week.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, pulled back from an earlier three-week high as Hurricane Ida weakened after forcing shutdowns of US Gulf oil production, and OPEC+ looked set to go ahead with a planned oil output increase. US crude prices were down 0.6% at $68.32 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year trading at about 1.21%.

