ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar recovers from 2-week low as oil rallies

  • Canadian dollar gains 0.1% against greenback
  • Loonie touches weakest level in nearly two weeks at 1.2589
  • Price of US oil rises 1.2%
  • Canadian bond yields dip across the curve
Reuters 10 Aug 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged higher against its US counterpart on Tuesday as a rebound in oil prices offset broader gains for the greenback, with investors awaiting US inflation data for clues on the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2566 to the greenback, or 79.58 US cents, with the currency rebounding after it earlier touched its weakest level since July 28 at 1.2589.

The loonie has oscillated this week around its 200-day moving average, which is 1.2571.

Canadian dollar firms as US infrastructure bill makes progress

US crude prices were up 1.2% at $67.26 a barrel, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, as rising demand in Europe and the United States outweighed concerns over the spread of COVID-19 cases in Asian countries.

The US dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as investors looked ahead to the release of US inflation numbers on Wednesday for further indications of when the Fed may start to withdraw its stimulus for the economy.

Talk that the US central bank would taper its bond purchases earlier than previously expected has been amped up by last Friday's strong US jobs data.

US Senate approaches finish line on $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.248%. Earlier in the day, it touched its highest level since July 16 at 1.268%.

Canadian Dollar infrastructure bill Canadian forex market Canadian dollar index

Canadian dollar recovers from 2-week low as oil rallies

Workers' remittances amount to $2.71 billion in July, down 2.1% YoY

Consumers get Rs30 billion subsidy on essential commodities through USC, NA told

Zahir Jaffer, parents' names placed on ECL: Sheikh Rashid

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

Six EU countries warn against open door for Afghan asylum seekers

4th wave: Active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high as Delta variant takes toll

US says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

PM Imran inaugurates ship lift and transfer system at Karachi Shipyard

5G service to be launched by December 2022: Amin

Nong calls on President Alvi, says China to provide 6m Covid vaccines this week

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters