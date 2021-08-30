Yasir Hussain unveils first look as serial killer Javed Iqbal

Actor Yasir Hussain in his upcoming film, will be playing the role of Javed Iqbal, a serial killer who sexually abused and killed more than 100 children in Lahore, Pakistan between 1998 and 1999.

The actor, in an Instagram post revealed, the first look as the heinous criminal. He posted a poster for the upcoming film and captioned, "Javed Iqbal The Untold Story Of A Serial Killer Coming Soon!"

The case of Iqbal was a particularly macabre one as the killer not only tortured and murdered the children, but also butchered and dissolved their bodies in acid to get rid of the evidence. He was sentenced to death in the same way, but died by suicide beforehand.

It's a boy for Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain

It will also feature singer and actor Ayesha Omar as the lead character, an intrepid and determined police officer running the investigation on the serial killer and tracking down his accomplice.

Omar, who is known for playing a diverse range of roles through her career, commented that this was bound to be a challenge but one that she’s certainly looking forward to.

The film is written and directed by Abu Aleeha and is being produced under the banner of KK Films by Javed Ahmed.