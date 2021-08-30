ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Yasir Hussain unveils first look as serial killer Javed Iqbal

The actor is starring in ‘The Untold Story of a Serial Killer: Javed Iqbal’, who murdered over 100 young boys.
BR Web Desk 30 Aug 2021

Actor Yasir Hussain in his upcoming film, will be playing the role of Javed Iqbal, a serial killer who sexually abused and killed more than 100 children in Lahore, Pakistan between 1998 and 1999.

The actor, in an Instagram post revealed, the first look as the heinous criminal. He posted a poster for the upcoming film and captioned, "Javed Iqbal The Untold Story Of A Serial Killer Coming Soon!"

The case of Iqbal was a particularly macabre one as the killer not only tortured and murdered the children, but also butchered and dissolved their bodies in acid to get rid of the evidence. He was sentenced to death in the same way, but died by suicide beforehand.

It's a boy for Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain

It will also feature singer and actor Ayesha Omar as the lead character, an intrepid and determined police officer running the investigation on the serial killer and tracking down his accomplice.

Omar, who is known for playing a diverse range of roles through her career, commented that this was bound to be a challenge but one that she’s certainly looking forward to.

The film is written and directed by Abu Aleeha and is being produced under the banner of KK Films by Javed Ahmed.

Javed Iqbal Yasir Hussain Ayesha Omar

Yasir Hussain unveils first look as serial killer Javed Iqbal

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official

UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Afghanistan

'Marshall Plan' for Afghanistan on the cards?

No, indoor dining has not been allowed in Karachi, Hyderabad

2Q2021: Despite drop in net interest income, Pakistan's banking sector posts Rs70bn profit

Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC

Monthly economic update: Pushing current growth to higher level termed 'big challenge'

Afghan women will be allowed to attend university: minister

Senate, NA members to get briefing at GHQ today

Misleading interpretation by 'The Times': NSA's office demands clarification, retraction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters