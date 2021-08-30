ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Misleading interpretation by 'The Times': NSA's office demands clarification, retraction

APP 30 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) on Sunday in a statement demanded 'The Times' a clarification and retraction from it's misleading and frivolous interpretation of NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf's interview with journalist Christina Lamb.

The NSA in a media release issued here said it was compelled to state that a story titled "Work with the Taliban or Repeat the Horror of the 1990s, West Told," authored by Christina Lamb was published in The Times on August 28, 2021 which wrongly interpreted the interview of NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf.

The story's sub-title reads, "Risk a second 9/11 if you don't recognize Afghanistan's new leaders, Pakistan's national security adviser warns". This connotation was fabricated and total wrongly attributed to the National Security Adviser (NSA).

"It is a gross mischaracterization of the conversation that took place between Ms. Lamb and the NSA," it added.

Lamb interviewed the NSA on record in his office in Islamabad on Friday, 27 August 2021. At no point did he state that the West should "immediately recognize" the Taliban, as the article states. Nor was there any "warning" of a second 9/11 linked to formal "recognition" of the Taliban.

This is a highly inflammatory mischaracterization of his remarks, one that smacks of unprofessional journalism.

It can cause great harm to Pakistan's true position and interests that are in reality aligned with the international community, with whom Pakistan continues to work as a partner in Afghanistan.

To reiterate, absolutely no threat was either intended or made, nor does the NSA subscribe to such inflammatory rhetoric.

The NSA clearly stated that the world had acknowledged that abandoning Afghanistan and Pakistan in the 1990s was a mistake and presented his view that lessons from the past must be learned. He elaborated that abandonment of Afghanistan will create a security vacuum, and that this can again be filled by international terrorist groups who threaten Pakistan and the West alike. Even the relevant direct quote of the NSA in the article itself confirms this.

The Office of NSA categorically rejects the very obvious and deliberately sensational drift of the article's title and sub-title and misrepresentation on the issue of "recognition", which lead readers to a very different conclusion than what was said. They amount to twisting both the words and spirit of the NSA's remarks.

A formal demand that the story be immediately retracted and this clarification published has been sent to the newspaper by the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom.

"We have also noted that the author of the article recorded the interview and is welcome to release the entire recording for the readers of the newspaper to hear for themselves the NSA's full remarks," the NSD statement demanded.

Afghanistan Taliban Dr Moeed Yusuf NSA's office Misleading interpretation by 'The Times' journalist Christina Lamb

