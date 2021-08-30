ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dubai developer Limitless set to agree third debt restructuring deal

Reuters 30 Aug 2021

DUBAI: Dubai state-owned property developer Limitless is set to reach an agreement with creditors over some $760 million of troubled debt, documents seen by Reuters showed - its third restructuring in a decade.

Limitless, along with Nakheel, was among the biggest casualties of Dubai's property crash and the subsequent debt crisis that began in 2009.

It plans to enter into a lock-up agreement - a precursor to a long form term sheet and definitive documentation - with an ad-hoc group of creditors by the end of this month and with remaining creditors by the end of September to restructure the debt, an overview of the plan seen by Reuters showed.

The ad-hoc group includes First Abu Dhabi Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Arab National Bank, and Mashreqbank.

A Limitless spokesperson declined to comment. First Abu Dhabi Bank declined to comment and the other lenders did not immediately respond to comment requests.

Creditors will have the option to settle their debts at a 50% discount or to extend their current positions through a seven-year loan. The restructured loan would be split into U.S dollar and UAE dirhams tranches and would include mandatory pre-payments from asset sales, the documents showed. As part of the restructuring, Limitless would sell land at Al Wasl, a $12 billion project it planned on the outskirts of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The group will keep part of the sale proceeds to stabilise and fund the business. Limitless reached a first restructuring agreement in 2012 and a second in 2016.

The company, the former property arm of Dubai World, was a victim of Dubai's corporate debt crisis, which was triggered in 2009 by Dubai World's request to delay repaying $25 billion in debt.

Dubai Islamic Bank First Abu Dhabi Bank Emirates NBD Dubai developer Limitless debt restructuring deal

Dubai developer Limitless set to agree third debt restructuring deal

Federal govt corrects record of 104 acres of land in Karachi

US strikes at IS militants in Kabul as withdrawal nears end

Pope asks world's Christians to pray and fast for Afghanistan

Ida hits Louisiana, toughest test of levees in years

Two soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed

Israel strikes Gaza after fire balloons, border clashes

US drone strike hits car bomber in Kabul: US officials

NCOC expands Covid-19 restrictions to 27 cities

US in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, Taliban say ready to take over airport

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.