ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Railways to finalise bidding for outsourcing 17 trains in Sept: CEO

Safdar Rasheed 29 Aug 2021

LAHORE: “The Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to outsource 34 commercial trains of which 17 trains have received bidding which will be finalized in the first week of the next month. Concessions given to 17 categories on rail travel including journalists will continue in the outsourced trains.”

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Nisar Ahmad Memon, said this while talking to reporters at Railway Headquarters on Saturday.

He further said the management of commercial outsourced trains would be allowed to increase fares by a maximum of 10 percent but they could reduce it at their own discretion. The service and quality of trains will be improved under new agreement.

Questions raised over auction policy of Pakistan Railways

Talking about the financial health of Pakistan Railways, he said during the current fiscal year Rs 1.5 billion were saved as compared to last fiscal year but the PR had to pay to 130,000 pensioners due to which financial condition could not improve.

During the last year, the revenue was Rs 50 billion and the expenditure was Rs 95 billion. During the last year, Rs 38 billion was paid in the head of pension and there is an annual deficit of Rs 45 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon bidding outsourcing 17 trains

Railways to finalise bidding for outsourcing 17 trains in Sept: CEO

19.44pc decline in import of cellphones registered: PBS

Researchers discover world’s ‘northernmost’ island

Women asked not to attend PDM’s Karachi rally

US in ‘No Rush’ to Recognize Taliban: Psaki

Need stressed to help forestall outbreak of Afghan civil war

Sindh demands removal of IRSA chairman

Pentagon says drone strike killed two 'high profile' ISIS targets in Afghanistan

Taliban prepare to set up new Afghan government as US evacuation nears end

US believes new attack on Kabul airport 'highly likely' in 24-36 hours: Biden

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters