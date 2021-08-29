Weather forecast

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday forecast rain, wind, thundershowers in country's north but sizzling weather may continue in the south for the next 24 hours.

It said that Kashmir, upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to see a rainy spell. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

"Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue in upper and central parts during next few days," the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours a hot and humid weather gripped most parts of the country.

Sibbi was scorched by 44 degrees Celsius and Turbat, Nokkundi, Dadu, Bahawalnagar and Noorpur Thal 41, each.

However rain, thunderstorm was recorded in upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Maximum of the rain fell in Balakot 35 mm, Upper Dir 34 mm, Kakul and Murree 30 mm, each, Garhi Dupatta 29 mm, Attock 24 mm, Sialkot City 20 mm, Muzaffarabad City 17 mm, Muzaffarabad Airport 14 mm, Islamabad Golra 13 mm and Chaklala 12 mm.

