ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Pakistan

Weather forecast

Recorder Report 29 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday forecast rain, wind, thundershowers in country's north but sizzling weather may continue in the south for the next 24 hours.

It said that Kashmir, upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to see a rainy spell. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

"Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue in upper and central parts during next few days," the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours a hot and humid weather gripped most parts of the country.

Sibbi was scorched by 44 degrees Celsius and Turbat, Nokkundi, Dadu, Bahawalnagar and Noorpur Thal 41, each.

However rain, thunderstorm was recorded in upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Maximum of the rain fell in Balakot 35 mm, Upper Dir 34 mm, Kakul and Murree 30 mm, each, Garhi Dupatta 29 mm, Attock 24 mm, Sialkot City 20 mm, Muzaffarabad City 17 mm, Muzaffarabad Airport 14 mm, Islamabad Golra 13 mm and Chaklala 12 mm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

