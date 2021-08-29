ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

French soft wheat harvest not completed

Reuters 29 Aug 2021

PARIS: French farmers gathered 5% of this year's soft wheat crop in the week to Aug. 23, taking the total harvested to 96%, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday as more rainfall in the last week hampered work. Warm, sunny weather the previous week allowed farmers to return to the fields to gather nearly a fifth of the crop in the week to Aug. 16, but a return of rain, mainly in northern France, slowed the final stages of harvesting.

In the northerly Hauts-de-France region, a major production belt, the harvest had only advanced to 89% complete by Aug. 23 compared to 81% the previous week, the office estimated. It was finished by Aug. 10 last year.

The median date of the French soft wheat harvest was running two weeks behind last year, when field work was already finished by the same date, and 11 days behind the average of the last five years, the office said. The heavy summer rain has damaged some of the French crop's quality, especially regarding wheat's suitability for milling, although it is still expected to show good yields.

Wheat wheat crop wheat market wheat rates

French soft wheat harvest not completed

Pakistan Footwear Designers Hub inaugurated: There’s no need to worry about GSP Plus status: Dawood

RLNG prices to be determined after court’s verdict: Ogra

NCOC fixes booster dose charges

Fawad says situation under close watch

US says two ‘high profile’ IS targets dead in Afghanistan strike

Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military

Alvi heaps praise on PTI govt

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

SC dismisses insurance company’s appeal against PHC verdict

FBR sets Rs1200bn revenue collection target for Q1

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.