ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Unvaccinated persons in Lahore will not be allowed to buy petrol from Sept 1

LAHORE: The unvaccinated people of Lahore will not be able to get petrol from September 1, says an administrative...
INP Updated 28 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Unvaccinated people in Lahore will not be able to get petrol from September 1, says an administrative directive on Friday.

The district administration has issued orders in this regard directing the filling stations to install banners alerting citizens about the new directive.

According to the new order, the staff at a filling station will sell petrol only to those customers who will produce their vaccination certificates.

While reacting to the new development, citizens have rejected the restriction. However, the owners of the filling stations have decided to fully implement the order.

Govt to ban public sector, education, malls for unvaccinated

Due to the strategy of Lahore Commissioner Captain Muhammad Usman (retd), the number of people getting vaccinated every day has multiplied. During the last 24 hours (Thursday), 74,445 Lahorites received vaccine shots. If the vaccination figures of the last four days are revisited there was a record increase in the number of people getting themselves vaccinated.

Breaking all the daily vaccination records during August, 74,445 people of over 18 years of age got vaccine injections on August 26, 63,186 people received jabs on August 25, 53,519 on August 24 and 51,236 received vaccine shots on August 23.

Chinese vaccines – Sinopharm, SinoVac and CanSino – are being administered to Lahore citizens at over 70 vaccination centres in the city. {eople who are planning to travel abroad are being injected with Moderna vaccine.

Lahore Sinovac Sinopharm covid vaccine COVID cases CanSino Commissioner Lahore Division unvaccinated people Captain Muhammad Usman

Unvaccinated persons in Lahore will not be allowed to buy petrol from Sept 1

US strikes Islamic State 'planner' in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack

CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

PSMC revival: PC Board reviews pre-qualification criteria

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees from Kabul

Dawood seeks investment plans from mobile companies to address impediments

July: Over Rs65bn GST on crude oil import collected

Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021 approved

No jobs, passports for ‘anti-national’ social media posts in IIOJK

SPI up 0.22pc WoW

Grade-22 bureaucrats, judges: Allotment of additional plots declared as illegal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters