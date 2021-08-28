ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

1H 2021: NBP posts Rs17bn PAT

28 Aug 2021

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday reported profit after-tax for the half-year ending June 30, 2021 of Rs 17.0 billion, or Rs 7.97 per share, on total revenue of Rs 65.4 billion.

This is compared to profit after-tax of Rs 15.1 billion or Rs 7.14 per share, on total revenues of Rs 66.8 billion for the corresponding half year period of 2020. Strong financial results demonstrate the resilience of the Bank’s business model and the efforts of its staff during this period.

The Board of Directors of NBP met under the Chairmanship of Zubyr Soomro, on August 26, 2021 to review the performance of the Bank and approved the condensed interim financial statements for the half-year ending June 30, 2021.

Revenues decreased two percent from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the impact of drop in the policy rate and normalization in market activity. Gross mark-up/interest income of the Bank closed at Rs 108.0 billion, which is 25.7 percent below, YoY. Likewise, the interest/mark-up expense also dropped significantly by 37.4 percent to Rs 60.6 billion. Consequently, net interest/mark-up income of the Bank stood at Rs 47.4 billion, i.e. marginally 2.2 percent lower, YoY. Given the subdued trade activity during most of period under review, non-mark-up / non-interest earning of the Bank closed 1.6 percent lower at Rs 18.0 billion (Jun‘20: Rs 18.3 billion). Accordingly, total revenue of the Bank closed 2.0 percent down YoY at Rs 65.4 billion (June‘20: Rs 66.8 billion).

Despite inflationary pressures and higher operational costs amidst the pandemic, administrative costs remained well controlled and recorded a marginal increase of 3.7 percent YoY to close at Rs 30.6 billion. This translates into cost-to-income ratio of 46.8 percent, slightly up from 44.2 percent in the first half of 2020. During the period, NPLs of the Bank increased by 7.7 percent to close at Rs 184.4 billion (Dec’20: Rs 171.3 billion). Proactively moving from ‘incurred’ to ‘expected’ credit loss model, the Bank created adequate provision charge of Rs 6.8 billion to make its balance sheet more resilient in the prevailing circumstances. Positively, provision charge for the period is 57 percent below the Rs 15.6 billion provision charge in the first half of 2020.

NBP records highest-ever PAT

On the balance sheet side, the Bank’s capital discipline has improved significantly. While complying with the regulatory capital requirements, the Bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio improved to 22.18 percent (Dec’20:19.78 percent). Strength of the capital is evident from the Bank’s Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) to total risk weighted assets ratio which comes to 16.69 percent (Dec’20:14.99 percent) against the requirement of six percent. The Bank’s capitalization also resulted in a leverage ratio of 3.63 percent which is well above the regulatory limit of three percent.

This capital position enables the Bank to absorb shocks in the foreseeable future and leverage emerging business opportunities to create value for its shareholders. The Bank’s Liquidity Ratio and Net Stable Funding Ratio improved to 158 percent and 282 percent, respectively. Net Assets at end of June 2021 stood at Rs 285.5 billion, translating into break-up value per share at Rs 134.2, which is 38 percent up from Rs 97.2 at the beginning of 2019. The Bank’s total assets closed at Rs 3,616.9 billion i.e. 20.2 percent higher than Rs 3,008.5 billion level of the year end 2020. The Bank enjoys highest local credit ratings of AAA/A1+ categories for long term and short term respectively as reaffirmed by both PACRA and VIS Credit Rating Company.

The BoD also deliberated on the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and its specific implications for the banking industry in Pakistan. Being categorized as a systemically important bank in Pakistan, NBP has depicted strong resolve to serve its customers across the country despite facing significant operational challenges.

The Bank is making progress on its strategy refresh across its consumer and institutional businesses forplaying its systemically important role in the economy while maintaining a strong and resilient balance sheet to deliver performance for shareholders. The management is committed to modernising the Bank to achieve excellence in risk and control environment, business processes and service quality to clients. For the year 2021 and beyond, the Bank’s business strategy will continue to focus on financing and supporting underserved sectors including SME, Microfinance, Agriculture Finance and the PM’s Low-Cost Housing initiative on a priority basis.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NBP profit after tax PAT 1H 2021

1H 2021: NBP posts Rs17bn PAT

Contract awarded by LESCO: TIP seeks action in response to corruption allegations

Schools in Sindh to reopen from 30th

PM Imran launches 'Roshan Apna Ghar', terms scheme a game changer

Pakistan Army prepared, will not be caught unaware: DG ISPR

At least 17 killed in Karachi chemical factory blaze

Afghan refugees: Pakistan and Iran 'will need a lot of support' as UN braces for mass exodus

KSE-100 suffers fourth successive decline, loses 227 points

Arrangements made in Karachi for evacuees coming from Afghanistan

Pentagon says Kabul attack carried out by one suicide bomber

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters