FPCCI, LCWU sign MoU

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish long-term, sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of bilateral interest for promoting research, industrial linkages, trainings, education and employment opportunities between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by Senior Vice President FPCCI, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and Vice Chancellor LCWU Prof Dr Bushra Mirza here on Friday at FPCCI Regional Office Lahore.

The objectives of FPCCI-LCWU MoU include: to create an effective academia-industry linkage to establish long-term and sustainable partnership for the joint policy-oriented research activities to foster the culture of entrepreneurship; and, play a supporting role in Pakistan’s business and economic growth.

On the occasion, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram said that FPCCI and LCWU are willing and motivated to have extensive and deep rooted linkages to create synergy between the academia and industries, considering as the dire need of time, for the betterment and welfare of our youth and nation.

He said it has become trend of our society that they are blaming government for high rate of unemployment and millions of fresh graduates are jobless, no doubt government should create opportunities to overwhelm high rate of unemployment but the most acceptable argument is that we have not promoted entrepreneurship.

