KATI patron-in-chief praises PM

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer has said that after a long time, Pakistan has got a leader whose vision is to make Pakistan a developed country, to serve the people, and to be loyal to the country and the nation, which is why the people have expressed full confidence in him.

Congratulating Prime Minister Imran Khan on completing three years of his government, he said that the Prime Minister had informed in his speech that the foreign exchange reserves had crossed the 27 billion dollars mark for the first time, IT exports exceeded 2 billion dollars, proving that timely steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team to revive the economy are yielding positive results.

