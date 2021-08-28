ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Tracking US corn, soy export sales after slower summer pace

Reuters 28 Aug 2021

FORT COLLINS, (Colo.): US corn and soybean exporters this month should be finishing up a record-setting season, and although recent export demand has been slower than some analysts had hoped, the progress is not too shabby when put in context with averages and expectations.

As of Aug. 19, some 19.3 million tonnes (759 million bushels) of US corn had been sold for export in 2021-22, which starts on Sept. 1, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That is easily the highest for the date in more than 15 years if not record-high.

Last year’s pace by the same date was also potentially a record at 13.2 million tonnes, and that was supported by strong sales to China, which had previously been uncommon.

China had 71% more new-crop US corn booked as of Aug. 19 than a year earlier, though there has been no activity in that arena since May, and the 2021-22 total remains at 10.7 million tonnes.

China’s quietness in US new-crop corn has increased confusion among market participants over the Asian country’s intentions, but USDA still believes 2021-22 imports will be unchanged on the year at 26 million tonnes.

When excluding sales to China in the new-crop corn total as of Aug. 19, the remaining 8.5 million tonnes is slightly above recent averages for the date and above year-ago levels. However, it is noticeably below the same points in 2016 and 2018.

That is significant because those are years when Brazil’s corn crop failed, which rerouted business to the United States.

