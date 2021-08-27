ANL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
Sports

India not beaten despite 'bad day', Siraj says

  • Sometimes we have a bad day, when we get out early in a Test match and have to field longer
AFP 27 Aug 2021

LEEDS: Joe Root's England may be on top in the third Test, but with two games still to play, Indian pace bowler Mohammed Siraj still hopes his side can claim the series.

"Sometimes we have a bad day, when we get out early in a Test match and have to field longer," Siraj said Thursday after the hosts cruised to a commanding first-innings lead of 345 on day two of the Headingley game.

"But that shouldn't lower your morale as we are still left with two matches and leading the series 1-0.

"We don't need to worry too much, we just need to believe in our skills and back ourselves," he said.

Riding high after winning the second Test at Lord's, India were skittled on Wednesday for just 78 on day one of the latest in the five match series.

England ended day two on 423-8 thanks to captain Roots' 121 and half-centuries by Rory Burns (61), Haseeb Hameed (68) and Dawid Malan (70).

Siraj, who took two for 86 including the wicket of Malan, said the pitch was "very slow" and offered little for the bowlers.

But he said India were not concerned about Root's form.

"When a batsman (Root) is in good touch and flow, they score runs. We shouldn't be bothered by someone scoring runs. Even if you score 100 or 200, we are still one-up in the series," he said.

Siraj said India "shouldn't worry much and focus on batting longer in the second innings".

